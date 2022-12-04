Madhya Pradesh: Family on indefinite dharna releases video addressed to CM

FP Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Fighting for justice for the last 16 years, a family in Alot has now resorted to digital media to reach out to the chief minister to get their grievance redressed. The family has released a video addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking his intervention in the matter.

Shantabai, widow of Ramesh Varra along with her two sons Premkumar and Keerti, is on indefinite dharna for the last 6 days demanding settlement of the late husband’s pension and compassionate appointment to one of his sons. Notably, Ramesh Varra, a resident of Indira Colony Jaora, was an assistant class-III employee posted in Alot tehsil office. He died 16 years ago on April 9, 2006 in Taal Nagar. His pension and gratuity has not been released for the last 16 years, claimed the family. The protesters carrying placard have been sitting on dharna urging the government to resolve their grievances.

On Sunday, Premkumar released a video calling the chief minister as ‘Mama’ and requesting him to look into the grievance of his (CM’s ) nephew and his family. The man in the video is heard saying that his elderly mother and younger brother have been sitting on dharna for the last six days for the gratuity and pension of his late father, which has not been withheld for the past 16 years. “Now we are getting frustrated and disappointed, no officers are listening to our plight, Mamaji, we are making our legitimate demands following the path of Gandhiji, but no one is listening to us,” Premkumar is heard saying in the video.

