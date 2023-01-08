Madhya Pradesh: Fair price shop operator sacked over embalmment charges in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A fair price shop operator at village Asawata, adjoining Tal town, has been sacked over alleged embezzlement charges. A complaint to this effect was made against operator Sapna Gayri by Jagriti women Self Help Group president.

Devi Singh, the group member, claimed that when he sought December 21-March 2022 audited accounts details, the operator failed to produce any records. The villagers had previously lodged complaints against the saleswoman on CM helpline number 181. They had also approached SDM Revenue Office Alot, against Gayri. Taking note of the several complaints received against the salesperson, the revenue department issued an order to remove her from services.

Gayri, the operator of fair price shop no 1703081, termed her removal as unjust. She in turn accused the SHG president and secretary of falsely implicating her and obstructing governmental work. She also accused the duo of making complaints against her at the revenue department and getting her salary withheld. The woman has demanded a thorough probe in this connection.

The villagers, however, remained divided on her sacking. While Gokul – Ramlal Gayari accused the saleswoman of committing irregularities, other locals including Nanalal, Prabhu Singh, Nahar Singh, Kamal Singh did not find any fault with her.

It was learnt that Gyari was hired on contractual basis for a period of one year. However, even after completion of 13 months, she continued to operate the shop.

