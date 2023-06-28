Madhya Pradesh: Excise Dept Arbitrarily Withholds Info On Liquor Seizure

FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Regular raids against illegal liquor dens in Manawar tehsil have been the talk of the town as excise department has also been accused of withholding and tampering with information related to its seizure.

Excise officials have been accused of implicating case and raiding illegal dens without prior information and even tampering with data (of liquor seizure). When contacted, excise sub-inspector (Manawar) Ekta Sonkar did not respond. Similarly, excise official SP Meena denied giving any information on this matter.

Excise officials on Tuesday also raided four illegal liquor dens making huge quantity of liquor. Four different cases were registered under sections 34 (1) of the Excise Act. During the raids, around 500 kg mahua, 60 litres of hand distillery alcohol, 60 beer cans and 40 foreign liquor bottles were seized. However, information on seizure was not verified by the department.

Residents also claimed that the liquor seized from locations were more than the figures shown to the public. District excise officer Vikram Deep Sangar refused to give any detail on this which raises many questions on accountability of the department. The excise department office at Manawar also remained locked for five days in a week.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise