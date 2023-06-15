Madhya Pradesh: Manawar MLA Loses Cool As Farmers Remind Him Of His Promise

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar MLA Dr Heeralal Alawa allegedly lost cool while talking to villagers. Security personnel accompanying the MLA later snatched mobile phone of a person who was making video of the incident.

According to reports, the MLA had gone to Karoli village on Tuesday to inaugurate Gaushala. During the event, villagers surrounded the MLA and started complaining about shortage of water in the village.

Discussion soon turned into a heated argument and the MLA lost cool over questions posed by the villagers. His security guard too snatched a person’s mobile phone.

Meanwhile, other villagers present at the site shot a 45-second video of the entire incident that went viral on social media.

Villagers claimed that the MLA had promised to resolve the problem of drinking water. He had assured them of laying pipeline. The villagers claimed that as assembly elections were round the corner, the MLA was again making the same promise.

An attempt to contact Dr Alawa to get his version failed despite repeated attempts.

However, Dr Alawa posted a video on his social media account accusing the BJP and Gulabi Gang of conspiring against him and spreading false propaganda.

Dr Alawa said that he and others went to Karoli gram panchayat on June 13 to inaugurate Gaushala. While heading there, a few village women stopped them and shared their plight, demanding immediate redressal of water crisis in their village.

“We immediately contacted SDM and arranged water supply as well as directed officials to make arrangements. While we were discussing the matter, one person was found shooting video. We asked him to discuss his problem, instead of preparing a video,” he said.

Alawa claimed that a person associated with BJP or Gulabi Gamcha gang wrongly circulated the video and said that he condemned such an act.

Dr Alawa clarified that not only Dhar, but the entire Madhya Pradesh was facing water crisis. At the time of Kamal Nath’s government, Rs 350 crore were sanctioned to bring Narmada water, but Chouhan government later cancelled the allocation.

“We will make arrangement as soon as we are back in power,” he said and added that he would again emerge victorious by more than 80,000 votes in Manawar.

Read Also Indore: Four MBBS Students Debarred From Exams For One Year