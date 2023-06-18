 Madhya Pradesh: Excessive Mobile Phone Use May Lead To Hyper Tension, Heart Issues: Dr Garg
Madhya Pradesh: Excessive Mobile Phone Use May Lead To Hyper Tension, Heart Issues: Dr Garg

He said that mobile should not be used for more than 5 minutes at a time and not more than 20 hours a week. "Minimize the use of mobile," he said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
DR VIJAY GARG | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City’s eminent cardiologist Dr Vijay Garg served a warning to those hooked to mobiles. “A person who uses mobile for more than four hours a day is 15% more susceptible to high blood pressure. It used for more than six hours and this susceptibility rises to 25%,” he said. Referring to a new research published in European Society of Cardiology, he said continuous use of mobile for more than 30 minutes leads to high possibility of increased blood pressure.  This possibility of increased blood pressure was higher in those with family history of hyper tension.

He said that mobile should not be used for more than 5 minutes at a time and not more than 20 hours a week. “Minimize the use of mobile,” he said.

According to previous research, mobile use was blamed for hearing problem, depression, anxiety, concentration, decision-making ability, memory and brain tumour, obesity, diabetes and joint problems due to excessive sitting. Along with this, Dr Garg said avoid listening to songs in high volume on mobile. If mobile is used while travelling, it can also lead to increased incidence of accidents.

