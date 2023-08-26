Madhya Pradesh: Eklavya Model Residential School Students Meet President In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant educational encounter, students from Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Labrawada, Dhar met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting was organised as part of an enlightening tour aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of the country's governance and legislative processes.

Following interaction with President Murmu, the students were treated to an immersive tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament House. During these guided tours, the students were provided with comprehensive insights into the intricate roles and responsibilities that are associated with the functioning of the Parliament.

Officials led the educational journey, offering detailed explanations and information about the working of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Central Bhavan. The students were captivated by the engaging explanations and got a firsthand glimpse into the operations of the nation's legislative body.

Accompanying the students from Indore zone was music teacher Shivam Malviya, who contributed to the enriching experience. The collaboration between the National Tribal Students Society New Delhi (NESTS) and EMRS schools was instrumental in bringing forth this unique opportunity.

The event was conducted under the guidance of Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. The conference and educational tour, orchestrated by NESTS, underscores the commitment of the Indian government to provide with valuable learning experiences to students hailing from tribal backgrounds. This was informed by principal Dr Manoj Saxena.

