Madhya Pradesh: Eight-year-old girl rescued from kidnapper in four hours in Sanawad, villagers play drum to honour police

Sanawad (Khargone district): Sanawad police rescued an eight-year-old girl from the kidnappers within four hours of her abduction on Friday night. The accused has also been arrested.
Police Dial 100 service cell received a call that an eight-year-old girl named Radhika, daughter of Narendra Kanade was kidnapped from Satajna village. The information was received by wireless by dial 100 and police became alert.
Sanawad police station incharge Lalit Singh Dagur reached Satajna village with police force and while investigating came to know that a tribal named Budhiya was seen taking Radhika along with him towards a stream. Budhiya had worked in the fields of local resident Mohan Bhai village two months back. The police collected all information and whereabouts of Budhiya in no time. They found out that Budhiya had taken Radhika to tribal hamlet Kariyamal in the jungle, which is 20 kilometres away from Barwah.
On getting the news, Barwah SDOP Man Singh Thakur reached Kariyamal with force and rescued the girl and brought her and the accused back to Sanawad. The villagers of Satajna were overjoyed when the girl was found in a short span of time. They welcomed police team at 11.30 pm by playing drums.
How was the girl kidnapped?
Radhika was friend of Govind who was Budhiya’s (kidnapper) son and of her own age. Budhiya who worked in the fields of Mohan two months back had returned to Satajna the same day and was neighbour of Radhika’s family.
Radhika was playing with Govind in the evening, when Budhiya asked her to accompany him to the farm and then forcibly took her with him in a bus to Barwah and from there took her to Kariyamal. Radhika’s mother Anjali Bai is a widow and lives with her mother-in-law and three children. She works as a labourer to make both ends meet.