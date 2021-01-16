Madhya Pradesh: Eight-year-old girl rescued from kidnapper in four hours in Sanawad, villagers play drum to honour police

Sanawad (Khargone district): Sanawad police rescued an eight-year-old girl from the kidnappers within four hours of her abduction on Friday night. The accused has also been arrested.

Police Dial 100 service cell received a call that an eight-year-old girl named Radhika, daughter of Narendra Kanade was kidnapped from Satajna village. The information was received by wireless by dial 100 and police became alert.

Sanawad police station incharge Lalit Singh Dagur reached Satajna village with police force and while investigating came to know that a tribal named Budhiya was seen taking Radhika along with him towards a stream. Budhiya had worked in the fields of local resident Mohan Bhai village two months back. The police collected all information and whereabouts of Budhiya in no time. They found out that Budhiya had taken Radhika to tribal hamlet Kariyamal in the jungle, which is 20 kilometres away from Barwah.