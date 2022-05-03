Madhya Pradesh: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with gaiety post Covid 19 outbreak

PIPALRAWAN (Madhya Pradesh): Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Muslim community here on Tuesday. Led by Hafiz Qadir, the community members offered namaz at Idgah. Community people were also excited as it's been the first time after the Covid outbreak that they were celebrating the festival with community members in a grand manner. Tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasia, police station in-charge Amit Singh Jadon, and others also wished the community.

Bohra society felicitates corona warriors

GUNA: On the auspicious occasion of Eid of Shia Dawoodi Bohra Samaj, community members organized a felicitation programme at Bohra Masjid. Covid warriors were felicitated on the occasion in the presence of RSS office bearer Ashok Agarwal, Raghogarh MLA Jaivardhan Singh, Guna collector Frank Novel A, superintendent of police Rajiv Mishra and religious leader of Bohra society. Presidents of various societies of the city and dignitaries of Bohra community were present at the event.

Grand Eid celebrations after Covid 19 outbreak

BARWANI: It's been the first time after the Covid-19 outbreak the Muslim society celebrated Eid on a grand scale. The community members offered Namaz at Idgah, unlike last year when mass prayers were not allowed. The community members also prayed for the country and the world's peace.

Block Congress welcomes Qazi

MEHIDPUR: On the auspicious occasion of Eid, block Congress workers welcomed Qazi at Ambedkar square in the presence of the Muslim community members and other officials. During this, block president Gajraj Singh Rajput, city Congress president Sagir Beg, Arun Burad, Kailash Bagga, Dhansingh Bapu and others were present.

Bohra community prays for country's progress

MAHIDPUR: Daudi Bohra Samaj celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. Eid prayers were offered at 6:00 in the morning at the local Bohra Masjid by Sheikh Murtaza Jamali. They prayed for the progress of the country. Special enthusiasm was seen among the children as notably for the last two years, the festival was celebrated at home due to covid. This year people were able to celebrate festivals on a grand scale with others.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:44 PM IST