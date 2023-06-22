Madhya Pradesh: Education Department Employee Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Representative Image

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district education officer (DEO) suspended department employee Anil Goyal following which he was booked under Section 306 of the IPC in connection with the suicide case of one Arjun Rajput, posted at Manasa BRC centre.

Meanwhile, accused Goyal is still out of police reach. He had applied for medical leave after Arjun Rajput committed suicide on June 8 and has been absconding ever since. Rajput had named Anil Goyal as the reason why he was taking an extreme step.

Deceased Arjun Rajput (54), was a resident of Rampura village and was posted as a peon at Manasa Block Resource Co-ordinator (BRC) centre. He had committed suicide by hanging himself on a gooseberry tree at Manasa BRC centre.

The police recovered a note addressed to Manasa police station in-charge from his pocket. In the note, he accused the district education office’s employee Anil Goyal of not releasing his arrear amount of Rs 10 to 12 lakh despite taking Rs 60 K as bribe and accused him of torturing him mentally.

The deceased in his suicide note had written about being harassed by Arun Goyal. Manasa police had written the same name in the FIR in three different ways – Arun Goyal alias Anil Goyal alias A Goyal. About a week back, police booked Goyal under relevant section of IPC for abetment of suicide and as soon as the accused got this news, he fled the village after applying for medical leave.

If sources are to be believed, Goyal had also applied for anticipatory bail but that too was rejected. After registering the case, the police gave information to the District Education Officer and sought sanction for prosecution. On the application of the police, DEO CK Sharma on Wednesday issued orders for the suspension of Goyal.