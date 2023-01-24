Madhya Pradesh: Manasa’s girl to participate in Republic Day parade

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Nandni Jhanwar, a girl from Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district is all set to participate in the Republic Day Parade to be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

Nandni currently is studying in Birla Balika Vidyapeeth Pilani Rajasthan. She has been selected as part of the 51 cadets forming the Girls NCC Band Group for the Republic Day Parade.

Nandini, is the daughter of businessman Vinod Jhanwar, who owns Laxmi Mangal Warehouse.

The practice for the Republic Day parade is underway from January 1 at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Cantt area of ??New Delhi. All the cadets get ready and rehearse from 5:00 am even in the bitter cold.

The Parade Ground was inspected by Army Chief Manoj Pande and was given a guard of honour. In the programme, the brass band party of Birla Balika Vidyapeeth Pilani enthralled everyone with melodious tunes.

This is the first time Manasa's daughter will participate in the Republic Day parade. All close friends have congratulated the family on this achievement of Nandini Jhanwar.

