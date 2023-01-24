Madhya Pradesh: PWD, RES, panchayat secy show-caused for discrimination in Neemuch

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat CEO has show-caused PWD & RES executive engineers and Harnavada Gram Panchayat secretary for discriminative behaviour towards elected representatives. They have been asked to submit a written reply.

As per details, Tarun Baheti, district panchayat member and Congress leader filed a complaint with district panchayat CEO Guru Prasad claiming that despite state government’s guidelines elected representatives of Congress were being discriminated against.

Taking cognizance of the plaint, district panchayat CEO issued show-cause notice to PWD’s MS Chouhan, RES executive engineer RG Gupta and Harnavadagram panchayat secretary Sushil Sharma seeking a written clarification within two days. He warned of disciplinary action under Central/state Civil Services (Conduct) Rules in absence of satisfactory reply.

In the complaint, Baheti said that party leaders were not invited to foundation stone laying ceremony of New Anganwadi Centre at Keri village under Harnavada gram panchayat on January 2, 2023 and Bamori-Pawati road construction in ward no 6 by PWD, on December 13, 2022. However, BJP MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and other leaders were invited to the event.

Similarly, rural engineering service department (RES) organised a foundation stone laying ceremony of Champi-Kothari road on December 5, 2022. While BJP leaders were invited as chief guests, the Congress leader and public representatives were neglected and humiliated.