Madhya Pradesh: Education is the key to progress, Governor tells students in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): State Governor Mangubhai Patel interacted with the students during his visit to Neemuch and informed them about the importance of good education in a person’s life.

Addressing the students, Governor Patel said that where there is ignorance and illiteracy, there will be poverty. Education is the key to progress. Education is the path of progress and students should study well and move forward step by step with the new technology.

On this occasion, MSME minister Omprakash Sakhalecha, MP Sudhir Gupta, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, Neemuch municipality president Swati Chopda, Neemuch district president Sharda Dhangar were also present on the stage.

Governor asked the students to make education their goal, achieve it and live up to the expectations of their parents.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented many schemes in the field of sports education and self-reliance. Governor said that the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated in the country. Medical studies in the state will be taught in Hindi also now.

The program was also addressed by MSME minister Omprakash Sakhalecha, MP Sudhir Gupta, Neemuch MLA Dilip Singh Parihar.

Governor also distributed letters to 13 beneficiaries as a token under the Chief Minister's public service campaign.

