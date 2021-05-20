Madhya Pradesh: e-pass mandatory for commuters, people visiting Ratlam city from May 22: Administration

RATLAM: To ensure compliance with the corona curfew the administration on Thursday announced that e-pass will be must for commuters with effect from May 22.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, during a video conferencing, had asked to bring down the positivity rate in the district.

Carrying e-pass will be mandatory for from tomorrow in the city.

District collector Kumar Purushottam said e-pass system will help control the spread of corona.

During corona curfew commuters were found on roads for non-essential reasons, he added.

Purushottam said e-pass can be obtained online by sharing information like Aadhaar number, name and address.

The applicant will get an e-pass on their mobile within four hours of applying for one.

People can also apply and receive e-passes on WhatsApp. Carrying ID proof will be must for e-pass holders, said collector.

He said that those entering Ratlam city from other places of the district will also have to obtain e-pass, he added.