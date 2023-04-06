Madhya Pradesh: Drug smuggler held after 16 years in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A man absconding for the last 16 years was arrested from Jhalrapatan of Rajasthan near Susner of Agar Malwa. Garoth police station incharge Kamlesh Singh Singar said that the accused, identified as 51-year-old Akbar Hussain Mansoori of Boliya carried a cash reward of Rs 17,000.

Mansoori was wanted for smuggling drugs and had been hoodwinking the cops since 2007.

He had settled in Rajasthan with a woman friend. He also established a spice factory and used it as a cover to smuggle drugs like poppy husk to Rajasthan and Punjab.

A joint team of Jhalrapatan and Agar Malwa police was formed to nab him.

Agar’s Barod police station in-charge Ranjit Singh Singga transferred details of the accused to Garoth, said Singar. Many cases under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and others were registered against Mansoori with several police stations in Garoth. Inspectors Kamlesh Singar, Bharat Katara and others also played a role in Mansoori’s arrest.