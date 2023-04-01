Madhya Pradesh: Garoth Congress holds press conference on Rahul’s disqualification

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): A press conference was organised by Garoth Congress Committee to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP at Mangalam Hotel in Garoth on Saturday.

State Congress representative Manjeet Singh Tuteja of Mandsaur said that PM Modi is throttling democracy to save his best friend Adani. Rahul Gandhi is being targeted because he asked Modi about Adani and so his Lok Sabha membership had been cancelled.

He alleged that the Modi-led government is a corruptor of democracy. Tuteja said that Congress will never forgive people who played or are playing with the country’s democratic system. Congress block president Bhawani Shankar Dhakad, youth Congress leader Lalit Chandel, ND Vaishnav, Jahir Pathan, Prakash Patel, Pramod Bhawalkar, Rinkesh Dabkara, Ravindra Patidar, Ram Singh Jadaun, Shankarlal Gwala, Gopal Parihar and others were also present on this occasion.