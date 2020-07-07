Madhya Pradesh: Don't spread lies, implement our farm loan waiver scheme, Kamal Nath slams BJP in Badnawar rally

Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday attacked the BJP in Madhya Pradesh for opposing the farm loan waiver scheme of the previous Congress government which he claimed was a game-changer.

He said the BJP was spreading lies despite some kin of the ruling party's leaders having got loan waivers under the scheme.

"BJP is spreading lies about the farm loan waiver to confuse people. Some relatives of leaders opposing the scheme got loan waiver benefits under the scheme. We have given proof of it on several occasions," Nath said addressing a meeting in tribal-dominated Dhar district's Badnawar Assembly seat, where a bypoll is supposed to be held.

The Congress MLA from Badnawar, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, had resigned from the Assembly along with 21 colleagues and joined the BJP in March.

Dattigaon was inducted in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet recently and is set to be fielded by the BJP in the bypoll, the date of which is yet to be announced.