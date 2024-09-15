Madhya Pradesh: Dol Gyaras Celebrated With Religious Fervour

7.5 kg stone idol of Lord Narasimha | FP Photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): In a spectacular display of devotion and tradition, a 7.5 kg stone idol of Lord Narasimha was immersed three times in Bhamori river at Narasimha Ghat, marking the celebration of Dol Gyaras.

The event, which has been a part of the city's tradition for years, drew a massive crowd of 25,000 devotees, who gathered to witness the sacred ritual. The festivities began with the idol being placed in a decorated dola from Shri Narasimha temple, accompanied by five other dolas and akhara teams, drums and bands from the city.

The procession made its way through various locations, including Mukherjee Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Mahavir Marg, Mochipura, Junagadh and Radha Krishna temple, before finally reaching the river. At the riverbank, the priests of all the temples took a bath, followed by the chief priest observing the river's flow.

The idol of Lord Narasimha was then immersed into the river after performing aarti. The municipal council and the administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Special facilities were provided for the spectators, including seating arrangements, food stalls and medical aid.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLA Manoj Chaudhary, municipal council president Chandrakanta Rathore and other officials. As the idol was immersed in the water, the entire Narasimha Ghat echoed with the chants of "Jai Narasimha."

The event was followed by a grand procession of the dolas back into the city, where they were worshipped by women and stunts were performed by the artists of the Akhara.

Many devotees distributed Chironji Prasad and fruitarian mixer tea and milk to the visitors. The event concluded with the distribution of Prasad at the temples in the night. Despite some technical issues with the LED screens installed for the spectators, the event was a grand success, thanks to the collective efforts of the organisers, officials and volunteers.