Madhya Pradesh: Doctors’ negligence claims Covid-19 patient’s life in Dhar

Dhar: Barely in a week, third case of alleged medical negligence pertaining to Covid-19 has come to fore.

The fresh case was reported on Saturday afternoon in Dhar district, where one employee of a private company was taken to the COVID Care Centre in Dhar after his oxygen saturation was dropped to 77 per cent.

A 51-year-old person, who hails from Andhra Pradesh had COVID-19 symptoms. One nurse Sister Savita, who is working with the same private company informed doctors at the centre that her colleague had novel coronavirus symptoms with low oxygen saturation needs immediate treatment and oxygen supply.

But instead of admitting him immediately, the doctors who were on duty allegedly asked nurse to stay away from the matter and that they know their duty.

With every passing minute, condition of the patient went from bad to worse and finally in the wee hours of Sunday he died.

Sister Savita claimed that even after she informed doctors about his deteriorating condition and low oxygen saturation, on-duty doctors ignored her and told her that they will do things as per their wish.