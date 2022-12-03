Madhya Pradesh: Divyang persons join Bharat Jodo Yatra, interact with RaGa

Representative Image |

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A group of wheelchair-bound Divyang persons took part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Gandhi's march passed through Agar Malwa district during the day. It is set to enter Rajasthan on Sunday morning. On the way, he walked with a group of disabled persons for 15-20 minutes and interacted with them, state Congress's Divyang cell president Ujjwal Motwani said. "We raised the issue of providing jobs to Divyang people so that we can earn on our own as the cost of living is increasing day by day," Motwani said. The cell's vice president Balram Gurjar said they asked Gandhi to ensure that five per cent of the MP-MLA Local Area Development fund is spent on the welfare of specially-abled persons, as provided by the rules. They also demanded more reservation in jobs for Divyang persons. Gandhi assured them that he would look into these demands, Gurjar said. However, there were some other Divyang persons who could not meet the Congress leader because of the security cordon around him.