Madhya Pradesh: DHE announces additional round for UG, PG admissions

Indore: Citing Covid-19 crisis, department of Higher Education (DHE) has announced an additional round of counselling for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

“Because of Covid-19 situation several students could not take admission in the first three round of admission counselling. We have decided to provide them with one more opportunity to take admission. The fourth round of counselling will be held from October 30 to November 10 for admission in UG and PG courses,” higher education minister Mohan Yadav said.

He stated that the students who had not registered for the counselling in the first three rounds can get registered for the fourth round.

Yadav said that the schedule of the fourth round of counselling will be released in two to three days.

He stated that they had also provided two additional round for admission in BEd and MEd courses.

“We don’t want any student to be left out so we provided maximum opportunity for securing admissions,” he said.

He also stated that the state government is working for providing infrastructure to colleges who are running in other institute campuses.

“We want every college to have its own campus with adequate infrastructure,” he said.