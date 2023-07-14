Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people joined dharna outside Ratlam Nagar Nigam on call of Jeev Maitri Pariwar to protest felling of trees and death of birds at the site of upcoming Gold Complex.

According to press release, former home minister Himmat Kothari, former chairman of District Central Cooperative Bank Ashok Chautala, Sarafa Association president Jhamak Bhargat, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria and others expressed their views against felling of trees and death of birds.

Office-bearers of Jeev Maitri Pariwar Amrit Jain conducted the meeting at dharna place and Prakash Lodha gave vote of thanks.