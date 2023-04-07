Madhya Pradesh: Dharmapuri MLA retrieves body of missing youth from Narmada

Picture for representation

Dharampuri (Madhya Pradesh): Dharmapuri MLA, along with two accomplices, jumped into Sahstradhara Narmada to retrieve body of a man missing for the last 16 hours.

On Hanuman Jayanti, four youths of Biloda Khurd village had gone to Sahastradhara Narmada for a bath. Tragedy struck when one of them, identified as Kamlesh Patidar (45), slipped into the river. Extensive search operations by divers and SDREP had failed to locate the missing youth.

When Dharmapuri MLA Pachilal Meda, who visits Dattashram near Maheshwar daily for Jalkoti Puja and Narmada Snan, came to know about the incident, he jumped into the river along along with his companions to search for the missing youth. He went 300 metre deep in swift current and successfully retrieved the man’s body.

After post-mortem at Maheshwar Health Centre, the body was handed over to the relatives.