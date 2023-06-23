Madhya Pradesh: Dhar Police Bust Gambling Den, Arrest 12 With Rs 79k Cash

Representative Image | FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police raided an ongoing gambling den near RTO office on Friday and arrested 12 people. Police also seized Rs 79,000 cash, mobile phones and other gambling material from them.

As per further details, during monthly review meeting, SP Manoj Kumar Singh had instructed all police station in-charges across district to take steps to curb crime and illegal activities.

Cyber crime team on Friday received a tip off about illegal gambling in building owned by Yashwant Yadav. Acting on the tip off, a team from Kotwali and traffic police raided the flat in front of RTO office on bypass road. Gamblers were divided in three different teams. Upon seeing the police, they tried to flee but were arrested.

SHO Deepak Singh Chouhan said that the accused were identified as Ravi Singh,Amjad Mamtaj, Samip Khan, Sajid Khan,Mohsin Ishaq, Haider, Ajay Bhanwarlal, Yashwant Yadav and others. A case was registered with Dhar police station. They would be produced before court and sent to jail.

Local BJP leaders had accused district police of supporting such activities in the district.

Afraid of a complaint to district in-charge minister, police on Friday raided eight to 10 gambling dens.

