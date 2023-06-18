Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Beneficiaries Express Happiness After Receiving Fund In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme and Chief Minister's voluntary grant have expressed happiness and gratitude towards Shivraj Singh Chouhan after receiving funds.

As per information received from the collector’s office, Akash Lohar and Babulal Lohar from Teesgaon have received Rs 20k for medical treatment under Chief Minister's voluntary grant.

Through 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana', the government aims to reach out to one crore women in the state, with providing Rs 1k to financially weak women.

Beneficiary Sharda Vaskel also received Rs 1k fund through a single click under the scheme. Expressing gratitude to the CM, she said that she utilised the amount for purchasing books for her children. Similarly, Tara Shastri from Chanakyapuri Colony received the amount on June 10. She expressed happiness over CM’s announcement of increasing fund from Rs 1k to Rs 3k and utilised the amount in coaching fee payment for her children. On the other hand, Neetu Bordiya of ward no 30 used the fund in purchasing articles for her small kirana (grocery) store. Puja, a resident of Chhota Ashram utilized the amount for purchasing raw materials for her boutique.