Madhya Pradesh: Deworming Tablets Being Distributed To Students In Manawar | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Children received deworming tablets on Tuesday as part of National Deworming Day campaign, in line with the Government of India's initiative. Civil Hospital Block Medical Officer Sanjay Kumar Muvel said that initiative was aimed at improving the well-being of children and women in the region.

Muvel announced that a total of 25,098 children in Anganwadis and 36,516 children in schools will receive deworming tablets. Additionally, 25,578 women aged between 20 and 49 years will also be given these tablets. The primary goal of this initiative is to eliminate intestinal worms, which can lead to various health disorders.

The consumption of deworming tablets is crucial as it helps prevent physical and mental weakness in children, which can hinder their educational pursuits and overall development. Muvel emphasised that the presence of worms can lead to numerous diseases, making it essential for children to receive this treatment.

He reassured that the tablets have no serious side effects, making them safe for widespread use. To ensure the success of this programme, all nodal teachers, Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers have undergone training. Block extension trainer KHC Pachurekar highlighted preventive measures against germs. The event was attended by several health professionals, including orthopaedic specialist Dr Sunil Desai, BPM Mukesh Patidar and supervisor Sunita Gaikwad.