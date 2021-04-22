Madhya Pradesh: Despite the administration's counseling, three villages record no vaccination

Khetia: Administration's claims of spreading awareness and counselling villagers to get corona vaccine shots fell flat as Baigor, Pannali and Malgaon village recorded zero vaccination.
This is the second time when the administration organised a vaccination camp for the village which has a population of 2,200. The attendance at the previous camp organised here, was also zero.
After zero vaccination during the first camp, the administration team led by Khetia sub-divisional magistrate Summer Singh Mujalde and his team visited the village to know the exact reason behind the zero vaccination.
A team that visited Baigor village close to Maharashtra borders on April 13 and was shocked after they saw a quack running hospital and treating patients in the village from his house.
The team immediately raided the place and seized large cache of medicines. However, the quack identified as Samrat Sarkar managed to flee. He ran business and a hospital from his house located near village sarpanchís residence.
During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Samrat had put six to seven cots and treated villagers there. Villagers informed that whenever there was health problem, they visited his place and he used to administered saline bottles. The administration team did not find medical degree from his place.
Villagers told team that he used to threaten villagers and would ask them not to take vaccines. Fearing him, villagers did not take them.
After raid, administration and health department officials counselled villagers and told them that vaccine is well tested and safe for human being. But even after that no villagers ready to take vaccine.
Block medical officer Arvind Kirade was present along with the team at Baigore village, but they failed to convince villagers to go for vaccination.
