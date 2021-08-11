Madhya Pradesh: Dengue spreads in Agar; 21 cases found

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): After corona, dengue has started spreading its tentacles in Agar – Malwa district with 21 cases of mosquito-borne disease being reported from various parts in the last one week. Besides, foot fall at government hospital’s outdoor patient’s department too is increasing day-by-day much to the chagrin of local authorities.

Health department employees are visiting different localities on daily basis instructing people to follow precautionary measures to avoid dengue and other diseases during the ongoing monsoon season.

District malaria officer Premlata Dabi is conducting a survey of larvae in various wards and ensuring spraying of medicines on daily basis.

“On receiving information from health department, our sanitation team is marking places from where cases are being reported daily. Proper cleaning and spraying of medicines is being done in these places,” said sanitation department in-charge of Agar Municipality Basant Dulgach.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:18 PM IST