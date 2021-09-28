Madhya Pradesh: Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman G Satish Reddy in city on October 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hub of MSMEs in the State, will also produce goods for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other defence equipment manufacturing units.

DRDO chairman G Satish Reddy is coming to the city on October 1, wherein he will speak on the type of goods the DRDO and other defence manufacturing units want. DRDO is now focusing on MSME units of the region to fulfil its requirement for products used by premier defence research and development organisations of the country.

Reddy will address a half-day workshop of MSME units and startups of the region. The event is being organised in association of MSME Department of the State and District Industrial

Training Centre (DIC) of the district.

Besides MSME minister OP Saklecha, some senior level secretaries of the State will also be present in the workshop. Sandhya Alawa, Manager of DIC Indore, informed on Monday that the half-day workshop is organised at Brilliant Convention Centre on the day, where MSME units and startups of the city, Ujjain, Ratlam, Pithampur and other nearby districts have also been invited to participate.

Amit Chawala, vice-president of the city unit of Laghu Udyog Bharti, said that the workshop would give a new dimension to manufacturing by MSME units of the region.

For first time DRDO Chairman coming to city

Raddy is considered as one of top most scientist of the country. For

the first time he is coming to the city. Besides to holing position of

Chairman of DRDO, Reddy is also Secretary of Department of Defence Research and Development.

He guides development of Major programs on missiles and Strategic systems, fighter aircrafts and unmanned aerial defence systems, underwater systems, Radar systems, strategic materials, armaments and futuristic technologies. He is honoured from various prestigious awards and medals.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:41 AM IST