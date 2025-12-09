 Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C; Indore, Bhopal, Shahdol & Others In Grip Of Chill
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C; Indore, Bhopal, Shahdol & Others In Grip Of Chill

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C; Indore, Bhopal, Shahdol & Others In Grip Of Chill

Icy wind coming from the northern belt has infused chilly conditions in central parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh. Kalyanpur remained the coldest with 4.2°C. Meanwhile, Bhopal is also under the grip of severe cold as chilly winds bring the night temperature down to 7.2°C. Meanwhile, Indore broke a 10-year record as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.7°C, the lowest since 2015.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Alert Issued For Next 3 Days In Several Districts, Including Bhopal, Indore, Shajapur | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently under the grip of severe cold. The cold wave conditions are expected to impact several districts across the state for the next 3 days.

The weather department on Tuesday issued a cold wave alert in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Shajapur, Jabalpur, Seoni, and Shahdol. The minimum temperature in many cities might drop below 5°C in the next few days.

Read Also
MP News: Model From Shivpuri Arrested In Bhopal With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.65 Lakh
article-image

Icy winds from north brings chills to MP

Icy wind coming from the northern belt has infused chilly conditions in central parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh. Several cities recorded their night temperature below 6°C.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers – Videos
Maharashtra: Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Against State Govt's Continued Neglect Of Farmers – Videos
Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity
Central Transmission Utility Of India Revokes Connectivity Of 24 Entities, Having 6,343 MW Renewable Energy Capacity
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedule By 5% Amid Large-Scale Disruptions
'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis
'Rules Should Improve System, But Not To Harass People': PM Modi Amid IndiGo Crisis

Kalyanpur in Shahdol district remained the coldest with 4.2°C.

Bhopal weather:

Meanwhile, Bhopal is also under the grip of severe cold as chilly winds bring the night temperature down to 7.2°C. Meanwhile, Indore broke a 10-year record as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.7°C, the lowest since 2015.

According to the Meteorological Department, the only hill station, Pachmarhi, recorded a temperature of 5.2°C, followed by Umaria at 5.6°C, Rajgarh at 6°C, Nowgaon at 6.5°C, and Raisen at 7°C.

Read Also
Bhopal News: BMC Chief Showcases Anganwadi Model At South Korea’s Caring Cities Meet
article-image

Cold Urban Hubs

Major urban hubs remained cold; Ujjain recorded its coldest night of the season so far, with temperatures dropping to 9°C. Gwalior too remained cold at 8.9°C and Jabalpur at 8.3°C.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions for the next 3 days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C;...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C;...

MP News: 38th Infantry Commanders’ Conference To Begin In Mhow On December 9

MP News: 38th Infantry Commanders’ Conference To Begin In Mhow On December 9

MP News: Forest Team Detains Suspected Leopard Poachers In Mhow Range; Weapons Recovered During...

MP News: Forest Team Detains Suspected Leopard Poachers In Mhow Range; Weapons Recovered During...

Indore News: Neurological Society of India To Host 73rd Annual Conference From December 10

Indore News: Neurological Society of India To Host 73rd Annual Conference From December 10

MP News: Clean-Out,10 Top Naxals Carrying Rs 2.36 Crore Bounty Lay Down Arms

MP News: Clean-Out,10 Top Naxals Carrying Rs 2.36 Crore Bounty Lay Down Arms