Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Icy Winds Pull Down Night Temperature To 5°C; Indore, Bhopal, Shahdol & Others In Grip Of Chill

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State As Alert Issued For Next 3 Days In Several Districts, Including Bhopal, Indore, Shajapur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently under the grip of severe cold. The cold wave conditions are expected to impact several districts across the state for the next 3 days.

The weather department on Tuesday issued a cold wave alert in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Shajapur, Jabalpur, Seoni, and Shahdol. The minimum temperature in many cities might drop below 5°C in the next few days.

Icy winds from north brings chills to MP

Icy wind coming from the northern belt has infused chilly conditions in central parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh. Several cities recorded their night temperature below 6°C.

Kalyanpur in Shahdol district remained the coldest with 4.2°C.

Bhopal weather:

Meanwhile, Bhopal is also under the grip of severe cold as chilly winds bring the night temperature down to 7.2°C. Meanwhile, Indore broke a 10-year record as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.7°C, the lowest since 2015.

According to the Meteorological Department, the only hill station, Pachmarhi, recorded a temperature of 5.2°C, followed by Umaria at 5.6°C, Rajgarh at 6°C, Nowgaon at 6.5°C, and Raisen at 7°C.

Cold Urban Hubs

Major urban hubs remained cold; Ujjain recorded its coldest night of the season so far, with temperatures dropping to 9°C. Gwalior too remained cold at 8.9°C and Jabalpur at 8.3°C.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions for the next 3 days.