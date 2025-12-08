 Bhopal News: BMC Chief Showcases Anganwadi Model At South Korea’s Caring Cities Meet
The Indian delegation included Dr Sunil Yadav, Director at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Sharmila Mary Joseph, IAS officer from the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Sanskriti Jain, BMC Commissioner. The officers delivered a detailed presentation on India’s population trends and welfare schemes for children, women, and the elderly.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Sanskriti Jain represented Central India and presented India’s acclaimed Anganwadi model as a potential solution for South Korea’s rapidly ageing population at the international “Caring Cities” Conference held recently in Seoul.

The conference highlighted challenges faced by South Korea, which has the world’s lowest birth rate and a fast-growing elderly population.

Through her participation, Commissioner Jain not only highlighted India’s successful community-based programmes but also emphasised the importance of greater women’s representation in civic bodies to create more inclusive and responsive urban governance models worldwide.

After returning from the conference, Sanskriti Jain told Free Press that while South Korea has daycare facilities for children, India’s Anganwadi system is far more holistic. Anganwadis, spread across rural and urban areas under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme, provide nutrition, early education and healthcare services to children aged 0–6, along with support for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls. The model is widely recognised for combating malnutrition and reducing child mortality.

