 Madhya Pradesh: DAVV Reviews Readiness To Go For NAAC Test
Madhya Pradesh: DAVV Reviews Readiness To Go For NAAC Test

The university, which had opted out of the old grading system, has now set its sights on the new evaluation criteria introduced by NAAC.

Updated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and heads of different teaching departments reviewed preparations for the assessment of its standards by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) system. The university, which had opted out of the old grading system, has now set its sights on the new evaluation criteria introduced by NAAC.

Jain led the review session and emphasised the university's commitment to quality education, research, and innovation. "We have appointed 40 new faculty members and promoted 72 existing ones," she said describing recruitments and promotions as strong points of the university. "It is imperative that we all collaborate to excel in research, secure patents, and adapt to the new NAAC grading system," she said.

Prof Pratosh Bansal presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the ten key points of the new accreditation system. The meeting was well-attended by registrar Dr Ajay Verma and over 200 professors participated in it.

The university's decision to distance itself from the previous grading system was believed to be due to fear of failing to Grade A+ accreditation from NAAC. It did not want to be second to Gwalior University which last year bagged Grade A++ accreditation.

This prompted a re-evaluation of the accreditation strategy under the newly established system.

The updated NAAC framework now includes ten parameters, as opposed to the previous seven, making the accreditation process more rigorous. Earlier, 56 points were assessed, with 33 evaluated digitally. The new system places additional emphasis on infrastructure, development, research, and patents. Moreover, faculty members who have not been actively engaged in research are now being given specific targets to meet.

