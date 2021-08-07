Madhya Pradesh: Dalit youth allegedly tortured in police custody in Nagda, sub-inspector suspended

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): A police official was line attached for allegedly thrashing and fracturing hand of a dalit youth in Nagda of Ujjain district, police officers said on Saturday.

According to the information, sub-inspector Hemant Katare posted at Birlagram police station had detained a labourer identified as Kaluram on charge of a moter pump theft. He was kept in police custody for two days.

The police officials of Birlagram police station including SI Katare allegedly tortured Kaluram in police custody and also fractured his hand.

As the news about police’s alleged torture to a dalit youth spread on social media, Bhim Army and Al India Balai Federation reached to the police station on Thursday and staged a sit-in. They called off their sit-in late on Thursday evening only after senior officials assured action against the accused police personnel.

On Friday, former mayor Ashok Malviya also reached the police station and raised concern over police brutality against a youth.

Following public outrage, SI Katare was line attached and a probe was ordered into the matter by senior police officers.