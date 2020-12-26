Madhya Pradesh: Dahod-Habibganj and Bhopal-Jaipur Express trains to restart from December 28

Nagda: Dahod-Habibganj and Bhopal-Jaipur Express trains will start from December 28 again. MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said he wrote to railways minister and to Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager and pointed out the troubles faced by commuters due to unavailability of trains like Dahod - Habibganj fast passenger, Indore-Udaipur, Dehradun Express, Janta Express, Bhopal-Jaipur Express, Ujjain-Ratlam, Ratlam-Bina, Kota-Mathura-Vadodara and Indore-Nagda passenger train. He said he asked them to restart these trains as soon as possible.

In the letter, Gurjar stated that the daily passengers like farmers, traders and labourers are forced to travel by road that costs more, resulting in excessive traffic on roads that lead to accidents. As a result, the ministry of railways and DRM granted permission to restart Dahod-Habibganj fast passenger and Indore-Udaipur Express trains after changing their numbers. Gurjar further said the remaining trains will restart from January 2021 as was told to him by railway ministry.

The train services were disrupted due to the pandemic and lockdown. The people preferred to travel by road and by their own vehicles in order to keep away from corona infection though it cost more. But lockdown left many reeling under financial crisis. People now want their lives to become normal and are opting for public transport again.