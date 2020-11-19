Central Railway to restart 8 special trains on suburban route

Almost seven months after the suspension of services, the Central Railway (CR) has now decided to run eight special suburban services from Belapur and Nerul to Kharkopar station on its suburban route from November 20.

Earlier, the CR resumed its special suburban services, which were halted in March due to Covid-19 outbreak, from June 15 on the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines for essential services staff, including government employees and police personnel. But it had not restarted any service on the Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (fourth corridor).

Now, the decision has been taken to recommence eight special suburban services from November 20, four between Belapur and Kharkopar, and another four between Nerul and Kharkopar, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release.

Currently, CR is running 1572 suburban services daily on the mainline, harbour line and Trans Harbour line. With the addition of these eight new services, the number of suburban services on the Central Railway routes will increase to 1,580.

The local train services from Nerul will depart for Kharkopar at 8.45 am and 5.45 pm, while the services from Belapur will start at 9.32 am and 6.32 pm, the release said.

The services from Kharkopar to Nerul will depart at 9.15 am and 6.15 pm, while those for Belapur will start at 10 am and 7 pm.

"Except for categories as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra and as approved by the Ministry of Railways, others are requested not to rush to the stations," the Central Railway said.

It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to Covid-19 while travelling in trains.