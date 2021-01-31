Madhya Pradesh: Covid changes man's relation with best friend in Udaigarh

Udaigarh: Amid corona outbreak owing "she" dog as pet is increasingly becoming a burden on the pet lovers in the tribal belt and they are increasingly abandoning her, even though it costs them emotional trauma. The financial burden of keeping one over a dog is proving too much for the tribal folks in the area as their resources have dwindled due to financial downturn after the pandemic.

The managers of dog shelters said that more female dogs are being rescued in the area. They say that especially post-pandemic the pet owners and animal lovers are grappling with lack of resources. They are not even able to feed their pets. And here lies the point. The pet owners are preferring the dogs and deserting the female dogs.

Animal lovers who are aware of such cases expressed dismay and distress, while reflecting on the pets that have been suddenly become homeless.

A villager Shivam Thakur, is raising more than half a dozen stray female puppies after their owners abandoned them. He said that a male dog is a requirement of the families of tribal community as it protects their homes.