Madhya Pradesh: Corona rampant in Rajpur, grocers mint money during lockdown

Rajpur (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 has gripped Rajpur and surrounding areas as two cases are reported on an average daily.

Last year, Industrial Training Centre was made a quarantine centre. But last year, the number of corona patients was less. Besides, places of vegetable market, fruit and vegetables shops were changed and sellers were made to sit far from each other.

However, this year no such arrangements have been made due to which crowds are seen in markets. When contacted, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma said positive patients have been be sent to Jamli Sedhwa, which is 22 kilometres from Rajpur.

Worse, grocers are selling goods at high rates during lockdown. The rate list and stock list are missing at most shops. As a result, people are forced to buy essentials at high prices, which is further draining them financially.