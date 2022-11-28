Madhya Pradesh: Constitution Day programme organised in Veterinary College

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Constitution Day, a dignified programme was organised at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. Well-known advocate and social worker Kamal Ji Tiwari expressed his views on the subject of "India: Mother of Democracy", in which he told that it is the Constitution which gives us the feeling of being a free citizen of a free country.

He insisted on strictly following the fundamental duties written in the Constitution and motivated the students. On this occasion, the Dean of the college, Dr B P Shukla said that the Constitution of India makes us loyal to perform our duties along with fundamental rights.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Neetu Rajput and the vote of thanks was given by Dr Ashok Patil. On this occasion, college students, officers, teachers, N.C.C. and N.S. cadets and boys and girls took part