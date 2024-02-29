Madhya Pradesh: Congress Protests Against Inflated Power Bills, Warns Of Agitation | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a demonstration outside the electricity company office in Sendhwa town protesting against a surge in electricity bills, inadequate voltage and discrepancies. The protest was led by MPCC state general secretary and former sales tax officer Porlal Kharte and MLA Montu Solanki.

Residents reported receiving exorbitant bills of Rs 3,000-4,000 per month. The protesters, highlighting farmers' plight, lamented the failure to provide uninterrupted 10 hours of electricity in rural areas. Besides, farmers have been facing financial problems due to the burning of motor pumps owing to low voltage.

Farmers, whose livelihoods depend on consistent power supply for irrigation, have suffered financial losses due to motor pumps burning out. Congress workers submitted a memorandum to urban area junior engineer Yuvraj Avaya, demanding immediate rectification of inflated bills, reimbursement for overcharged amounts and uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply with adequate voltage for farmers.

They warned of agitation if swift action wasn't taken to address the issue. Block and city Congress committee workers and officials were present. Among those present were block Congress president Rajendra Gadve, Jitu Swami, Sildar Solanki, Mandal, Firoz Mansoori, Councilor Wali Shaikh, Guddu Gupta and others.