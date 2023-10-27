Madhya Pradesh: Congress Candidate Montu Solanki Files Papers

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Montu Solanki on Friday submitted his nomination papers from Sendhwa assembly constituency to returning officer and SDM Abhishek Saraf.

He also inaugurated the Congress election office near the circuit house. Solanki was accompanied by hundreds of party workers in a procession.

However, the police stopped the procession by installing barricades some 200 metres away from the office of the returning officer. The police only allowed five persons to enter the office.

After filing his nomination, Solanki addressed media persons and said, “Congress is united in Sendhwa assembly and together we would win the upcoming elections and once again Sendhwa would get an MLA from the Congress party.”

“Congress has added local issues in the party’s manifesto, including health, education and Narmada water for irrigation. We would continue to work on these issues,” he added.

Apart from Montu Solanki, his wife Rajkala Solanki, a member of the district panchayat, also filed nomination papers without quoting the assembly seat.