Madhya Pradesh: Communal riots despite Section 144 in Neemuch, 8 people marked

Neemuch: After two communities came face to face about a minor dispute at a religious place, and the matter escalated to stone pelting from both sides, leading to a tense situation city wide late on Saturday night.

The dispute started between a group of young men from both sides at around 9:30 pm. It died down somehow, but a group of people from one community started pelting stone at the religious place, and the other retaliated with the same. The place was close to MLA Dilip Singh Parihar’s house, who reported the incident.

Superintendent of police Manoj Roy lead the forces into the scene and tried controlling the communities. They disbanded the communities into smaller groups and forced them to go home. They have also marked eight people from both communities who have been said to have started the riot. They have not disclosed the names of the rioters to stop the matter from escalating.They were also going through the CCTV footage to single out more anti social elements. Collector Jitendra Raje and additional superintendent of police Rajeev Mishra reached the place to take in the damage done to property.

Despite Section 144 being enforced in the district, the administration kept a vigilant eye in the public places to avoid any further incidents. Not just that, the social media platforms were scanned to stop rumors from being circulated. SP Manoj Roy said that the situation is in control, the rioters will be rounded up, and peace will prevail in the city.