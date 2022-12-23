Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner reviews sewerage and water conservation system in Dewas

e-Paper Get App
Public Works Department executive engineer Nagesh Verma, assistant engineer Indubharti and Sanjeevani department assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi were also present

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan convened a meeting, in which he reviewed the management of water conservation system along with the construction of the sewerage connection and Sanjeevni Clinic.

Public Works Department executive engineer Nagesh Verma, assistant engineer Indubharti and Sanjeevani department assistant engineer Saurabh Tripathi were also present. Commissioner said that the pending work of construction of the Sanjeevni Clinic should be completed soon. He also discussed the problems faced by the residents due to blockage in the sewerage line.

Similarly, he also gave solutions to the problems of water conservation system. Chouhan has ordered to reduce the water supply time in the ward where residents are found wasting water.

