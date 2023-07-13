Madhya Pradesh: Collector Verma Turns Teacher In Teacher In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Collector Verma Turns Teacher In School In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma recently visited Bhikangaon village and donned the hat of a teacher at School of Excellence and Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

To empower children through education, the collector embarked on a noble mission to ignite curiosity and inspire the young minds.

He cleared concepts of subjects like mathematics, social science, English and others. He told the students and teachers that every subject had its own rules and techniques.

The subject was understood on the basis of the same concept. Collector Verma advised the students that they should try to understand the subject instead of cramming.

After the lecture, collector inspected Community Health Centre of Bhikangaon and expressed displeasure over lack of cleanliness in the premises.

He guided the official concerned to take note of the health centre. He also examined the office of the District and Women and Child Development and other departments in the village.

Collector Verma ordered disciplinary action against employees who were found absent during the inspection without any prior notice.