 Bhopal: 2 Molestation Cases In 24 Hours, Accused At Large
The first incident took place in Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday. Another similar incident took place in Ashoka Garden area on Tuesday morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate incidents of molestation were reported from different areas in the city in last 24 hours, the police said.

The police stated that accused in both the cases are at large.

The first incident took place in Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday, where a 24-year-old woman, working at a garments store was allegedly waylaid and molested by a man residing in her colony. The accused was identified as Prakash.

The survivor woman narrated her ordeal to her brother. When her brother confronted Prakash, he assaulted him, following which the case was reported to Gandhi Nagar police, station house officer (SHO) Arun Sharma said.

Sharma added that hunt for Prakash was on.

Another similar incident took place in Ashoka Garden area on Tuesday morning, where a man named Bheemu molested a 17-year-old girl, a school dropout.

Bheemu also passed lewd comments at her. When her brother intervened, Bheemu abused him and fled. Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Umesh Singh Chouhan said efforts were underway to arrest Bheemu.

