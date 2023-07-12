 Bhopal: Congress To Stage ‘Silent Satyagraha’ Today
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to all state party unit chiefs and key functionaries about the protest after the Gujarat High Court order.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders will stage a one-day ‘silent Satyagraha’ at the PCC office on Wednesday against non-democratic practices opted against party leader Rahul Gandhi, by the BJP government at the Centre.

Congress will hold a one-day silent protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking to put on hold his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, general secretary of AICC and state in-charge JP Agarwal and leader of opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh and other leaders will stage a demonstration at the PCC office on Wednesday from 10 am to 5 pm.

article-image

