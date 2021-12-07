Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls up Discom official, hails him for prompt action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called up a junior engineer of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company and lauded him for his prompt action on complaints related to electricity lodged with CMHelpline.

Intensive monitoring of complaints filed with CMHelpline is being done from Bhopal.

On Tuesday, when the list of best performers in various departments was prepared, junior engineer Rupesh Khandelwal'sname featured on the top.

He had resolved 38 out of 39 complaints that reached CMHelpline.

Chouhan spoke to him over phone. “Rupesh Khandelwal, you have done an outstanding job. Out of 39 complaints regarding electricity, 38 were resolved promptly. We need employees, officers like you, many congratulations to you,” the CM told him.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar and other senior officials congratulated Khandelwal on this achievement. Khandelwal is currently deployed in Ujjain region of West Discom.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:49 PM IST