Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Ujjain-Jawra 4-Lane Greenfield Road; Inaugurates New Kendriya Vidyalaya In Nagda -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Friday, laid the foundation stone of Ujjain-Jawra 4-lane Greenfield Road, sapanning 99 km in length, worth ₹5017 crore in Nagda.

The inauguration was performed in the presence of the Honorable Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot.

New Kendriya Vidyalaya inaugurated

The CM also inaugurated a new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nagda, calling it a major achievement for the education sector in the region.

He said the school would provide quality education at the national level to students from Nagda and nearby rural and urban areas.

In the first phase, classes from Class 1 to Class 5 will be started at the school. A total of 200 students will be admitted, with 40 seats available in each class.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 25% of the seats will be reserved for eligible children. The admission process has already started, and regular classes will begin from August 3.

The school, run by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, will follow a uniform curriculum and focus on quality education and modern teaching methods.

Facilities such as smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a library, sports facilities, and co-curricular activities will be provided for the overall development of students.

Yadav said the Kendriya Vidyalaya would not only be a centre of education but also promote discipline, excellence, innovation, and national values among students.

He added that the school would help strengthen the educational and social development of Nagda in the coming years.

The school will also benefit families who frequently relocate due to transfers, as students can continue their education smoothly under the same curriculum followed across the country.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Ujjain district in-charge minister Gautam Tentwal, MP Anil Firojia, local MLAs, administrative officials, and other public representatives were present during the inauguration ceremony.