Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Launches ₹5,017-Crore Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Highway Project In Nagda—VIDEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Rs 5,017-crore Ujjain–Jaora Greenfield Four-Lane Highway project during a foundation stone-laying ceremony at the Rinmukteshwar Temple premises in Nagda on Friday.

According to the official programme, the Chief Minister arrived at the Nagda helipad at 2 pm before proceeding to the venue at 2.10 pm, where he inaugurated the event, laid foundation stones for various projects, and distributed helmets.

Through a single-click digital launch, the Chief Minister formally commenced work on the Ujjain–Jaora Greenfield Four-Lane Highway and inaugurated the temporary building of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Nagda, along with the Jan Seva Griha.

The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) is executing the 98.73-km Ujjain–Jaora Greenfield Highway project. The route will begin at Mangrola village near Ujjain and connect directly to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway through an eight-lane interchange before terminating near Hotel Joyo in Jaora.

The highway will be developed as a four-lane Greenfield corridor with paved shoulders under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The project received administrative approval worth Rs 5,017 crore and is expected to benefit the districts of Ujjain and Ratlam while providing seamless connectivity to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, a key route for devotees travelling during Simhastha Mahaparv 2028.

The project is expected to boost regional economic growth by directly connecting Ujjain with the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the expressway. It is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve traffic flow, and ensure smoother movement of pilgrims and vehicles during Simhastha 2028.

The modern highway will feature improved safety standards and smart traffic management systems while also supporting logistics, industrial development, and agriculture-based economic activities across the region.