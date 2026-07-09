MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹6.8 Crore Road Project In Shajapur; Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth ₹29 Crore -- VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹6.79 Crore Road Project In Shajapur; Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth ₹29 Crore -- VIDEO | X / Office of Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a four-lane road project from the Shujalpur-Ashta National Highway to Avantipur Badodia, being built at a cost of ₹6.79 crore.

The Chief Minister was attending an event at Kalapipal in Shajapur district on Thursday, where he also inaugurated a bridge in Pipliya Nagar and four health centres, including the primary health centre at Khardon Kala.

Additionally, Yadav laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around ₹29 crore.

Road show organised

Yadav reached the venue by helicopter, after which Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar and Kalapipal MLA Ghanshyam Chandravanshi welcomed him at the helipad.

Following this, the Chief Minister’s roadshow was also carried out with heavy security arrangements in place.

The Collector and SP were seen walking ahead of the convoy while maintaining a rope cordon. The administration remained on alert in view of possible protests during the visit.

Police stopped vehicles of Congress workers at Jethda Jod as part of security measures.

Several leaders, including Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, Kalapipal MLA Ghanshyam Chandravanshi, Shajapur MLA Arun Bhimavad, former MLAs Vijendra Singh Sisodia and Phool Singh Mewada, along with BJP leaders and local representatives, were present at the event held at the Agriculture Produce Market premises.

Congress workers stopped before CM’s Kalapipal visit

Before the Chief Minister’s visit to Kalapipal on Thursday, police stopped Congress workers at Jethda Jod in Shujalpur.

Anticipating a possible protest during Yadav’s arrival, police detained Youth Congress district office-bearer Chirag Parmar along with hundreds of workers and their vehicles at the spot. Police and the administration remained on high alert during the visit.

Saplings distributed

The programme included the distribution of saplings under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. Around 35 trucks loaded with plants were arranged.

More than 4,000 farmers and school students were expected to participate, with preparations underway to plant around four lakh saplings and encourage people to nurture them into trees.