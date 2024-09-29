Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024 here at Abhay Prashal on Saturday. Addressing the function the CM said that the Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024 Business Networking Event is a good effort for enhancing the quality of innovation and encouraging other people of the society.

The CM said that I congratulate the All India Jain Shwetambar Social Group Federation that this expo will definitely play its part in the upliftment of the business class.

Jineshwar Jain, president of All India Jain Shwetambar Social Group Federation informed that the objective of Brij Maitri Business Expo is to promote meaningful relations between businesses of all sizes from start-ups to established corporations.

बिजनेस में नवाचार एवं युवाओं के लिए व्यापार जगत में नए द्वार खोलने के उद्देश्य से इंदौर में आयोजित "ब्रिज मैत्री बिजनेस एक्सपो 2024" में सहभागिता कर अपने विचार साझा किए।



यह एक्सपो निश्चित रूप से व्यापार को समझने, उसे गति देने, नवाचारों को अपनाने की प्रेरणा देगा; व्यापार में आने…

The event will feature over 76 exhibitors and 140 groups providing a unique venue for B2B and B2C interactions and exposure to new business prospects for start-ups. Deepak Jain (Tinu), national mentor of the Federation, said that with a strong focus on innovation and growth, the expo will feature hands-on sessions led by industry experts and public representatives at the Startup Conclave.

It will provide attendees a chance to gain practical insights and strategies to take their business to the next level. Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024 is committed to empowering women entrepreneurs, providing them a dedicated platform to showcase their talent and innovation.