'There's always victory beyond fear'

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Class XII Students Of Kautilya Vidyalaya Given Farewell | FP Photo

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Class XII of Kautilya Vidyalaya, Shajapur, were given a farewell on Saturday. The day marked a trip down memory lane for these students- the nostalgic reminiscences and joyous celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, director of the institution, Brajesh Yadav inspired the students to tackle life's hurdles with confidence and determination. He said that there is always a victory beyond fear. As the students bid adieu to their academic life, he wished them success in all their future endeavours.

The ceremony was graced by director of Foreign Express Faraz as chief guest, who urged the students to dream big and work tirelessly to turn those dreams into reality. 

Special guest Sumit Bhavsar, and Maxi Vidyalaya director Mithlesh Yadav also addressed the event. As tokens of appreciation, the school presented heartfelt mementos to students. School director Shashi Yadav, principal Narendra Singh Dodia besides teachers and students also attended the event.

Junior students presented various captivating presentations, including group dances and songs. The performances drew applause and admiration from seniors. Students displayed the Ram temple model, reminiscent of the iconic structure in Ayodhya, showcasing the students' creativity and vision for the future.

article-image

